[The Legislative Blog]: Nigeria is going to the World Cup and Bukola Saraki can’t keep calm

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have just beaten their Zambian counterparts to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Let’s not even lie, all of us can’t keep calm right now but on seeing the Senate President’s reaction to that Alex Iwobi goal, we’ll have to take a seat for him to show off.

It’s not everyday you get to see Nigeria’s number 3 citizen in this sort of mood; throwing his arms, laughing out loud without a worry in the world while he watched the qualifying match live in Uyo.

It was great to be in Uyo to cheer on our @NGSuperEagles! You guys continue to make us all proud and demonstrate the greatness in our diversity. Congratulations to all Nigerians. We can truly achieve great things when we come together! On to #Russia2018! #SoarEagles #NGAZAM pic.twitter.com/rNzq0cEYC2 — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 7, 2017

In his congratulatory message to the team, Saraki calls on all stakeholders to ensure that the Super Eagles do well at the World Cup next year.

We can tell that the man loves his football!