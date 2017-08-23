“While the Lion King sleeps, they are plotting” “Ashe Rats were the real threat” | Top 10 tweets about Aso Rock’s Rats

It’s raining raining rats on the interwebs as global news outfits shred what’s left of Nigeria’s dignity, courtesy Garba Shehu’s admission that Aso Rock has a rodent infestation. Whether they thought our collective IQ so low, we’d swallow anything they feed us is anyone’s guess.
They sure have made things interesting on social media, as Nigerians ever hungry to make jokes out of anything, jumped on this with aplomb.
See below:
Back to where it all began
While the Lion King sleeps, they are plotting. pic.twitter.com/j5qzcSHcWr
— B (@bbellgam) August 22, 2017
The perfect Welcome Home Present
How Buhari met his office when he returned……… Rat concert with Elite rats from every state capital in the nation. Rat-cation pic.twitter.com/wIdfGEbJRj
— Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) August 23, 2017
Scaredy-cat
A rare video of President Buhari rushing into his office & suddenly stumbles upon a group of angry rats 🐀🐀🐀😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/01S3Xfwil9
— #9jaWitches 👻🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) August 22, 2017
Clueless Aisha
And Aisha was worried about Hyenas and Jackals. Ashe Rats were the real threat. Sigh.
— Sam Hart (@hartng) August 22, 2017
An ode to the weaker animals
A Lion King once left his pride
And briefly could no more preside
But when he got back
Alas an attack
Of killer rats kept him outside
— Texio Puzo (@TexTheLaw) August 22, 2017
It wasn’t us 🙌🙌🙌
National Association of Rats of Nigeria will hold a press conference tomorrow on the defamatory statement by Garba Shehu against its members pic.twitter.com/07pz6e3wbT
— Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) August 22, 2017
Ruined. By God, we’ve all been ruined!
I fear Nigeria's image may never recover from this rodent story. We're the top stories on rats?! pic.twitter.com/Dwm69W2AqK
— Somachi ChrisAsoluka (@SomaKudi) August 23, 2017
The Ls are piling up
Take that, instabitches
One girl will see cockroaches having PTA meeting in your room and be wilding. Be humble girl. There are rats in Aso rock. pic.twitter.com/D6VJtP6VMb
— Josh (@sire_liljosh) August 22, 2017
Bonus: What we have learned
Yes, Master.
🙇
