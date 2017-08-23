“While the Lion King sleeps, they are plotting” “Ashe Rats were the real threat” | Top 10 tweets about Aso Rock’s Rats

It’s raining raining rats on the interwebs as global news outfits shred what’s left of Nigeria’s dignity, courtesy Garba Shehu’s admission that Aso Rock has a rodent infestation. Whether they thought our collective IQ so low, we’d swallow anything they feed us is anyone’s guess.

They sure have made things interesting on social media, as Nigerians ever hungry to make jokes out of anything, jumped on this with aplomb.

Back to where it all began

While the Lion King sleeps, they are plotting. pic.twitter.com/j5qzcSHcWr — B (@bbellgam) August 22, 2017

The perfect Welcome Home Present

How Buhari met his office when he returned……… Rat concert with Elite rats from every state capital in the nation. Rat-cation pic.twitter.com/wIdfGEbJRj — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) August 23, 2017

Scaredy-cat

A rare video of President Buhari rushing into his office & suddenly stumbles upon a group of angry rats 🐀🐀🐀😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/01S3Xfwil9 — #9jaWitches 👻🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) August 22, 2017

Clueless Aisha

And Aisha was worried about Hyenas and Jackals. Ashe Rats were the real threat. Sigh. — Sam Hart (@hartng) August 22, 2017

An ode to the weaker animals

A Lion King once left his pride

And briefly could no more preside

But when he got back

Alas an attack

Of killer rats kept him outside — Texio Puzo (@TexTheLaw) August 22, 2017

It wasn’t us 🙌🙌🙌

National Association of Rats of Nigeria will hold a press conference tomorrow on the defamatory statement by Garba Shehu against its members pic.twitter.com/07pz6e3wbT — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) August 22, 2017

Ruined. By God, we’ve all been ruined!

I fear Nigeria's image may never recover from this rodent story. We're the top stories on rats?! pic.twitter.com/Dwm69W2AqK — Somachi ChrisAsoluka (@SomaKudi) August 23, 2017

The Ls are piling up

Take that, instabitches

One girl will see cockroaches having PTA meeting in your room and be wilding. Be humble girl. There are rats in Aso rock. pic.twitter.com/D6VJtP6VMb — Josh (@sire_liljosh) August 22, 2017

Yes, Master.

