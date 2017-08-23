“While the Lion King sleeps, they are plotting” “Ashe Rats were the real threat” | Top 10 tweets about Aso Rock’s Rats

It’s raining raining rats on the interwebs as global news outfits shred what’s left of Nigeria’s dignity, courtesy Garba Shehu’s admission that Aso Rock has a rodent infestation. Whether they thought our collective IQ so low, we’d swallow anything they feed us is anyone’s guess.

They sure have made things interesting on social media, as Nigerians ever hungry to make jokes out of anything, jumped on this with aplomb.

See below:

Back to where it all began

The perfect Welcome Home Present

 Scaredy-cat

Clueless Aisha

An ode to the weaker animals

It wasn’t us 🙌🙌🙌

Ruined. By God, we’ve all been ruined!

The Ls are piling up

Take that, instabitches

Bonus: What we have learned

Yes, Master.

🙇

