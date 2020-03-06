Maltina storms ISL, UNILAG to share Happiness Surprise with the Maltina School Games

Maltina recently paid a surprise visit to the International School, University of Lagos to ramp up excitement among staff and students on a regular Monday morning. The visit featured lots of dancing and of course sharing happiness in form of free Maltina drinks.

Elohor Olumide-Awe, the Senior Brand Manager, Maltina inspired students through the Maltina value of sharing happiness. “At Maltina, we understand that happiness is the overall wellbeing that comes with an active lifestyle, community bonding, and a drive for secondary school students to compete and grow in sports through our Maltina School Games,” she explained.

“Two qualified gold medalists and a silver medalist from our competition are from your very own school and we are here to celebrate them today. Maltina is here to share happiness with all the students of ISL to inspire you to see the importance of imbibing sports culture from an early age so that you too can one day be honored and have the opportunity to represent Nigeria on a global stage as a champion.”

The Maltina School Games is a series of track and field sporting competitions held across Nigeria as an inter-school sports competition to grow future sports champions in secondary schools across Nigeria.

Mr. Ijeoma Ernest, Head Coach at International School, University of Lagos, expressed his excitement “that Maltina chose our school to bring us a happy surprise on a regular Monday morning. Our qualified student athletes are training hard and excited to compete with students from other states in the National Finals of the Maltina School Games.”

Having concluded state finals in Abuja, Kano, and Anambra, the Maltina School Games has uncovered top talents that will now compete in the National Finals in Lagos from Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Yaba College of Science and Technology Stadium.

