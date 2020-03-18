Mama Drama premieres at Filmhouse IMAX, opens in cinemas March 20

The Mama Drama movie premiere was a beautiful night of glitz and glamour!! The event held at the Filmhouse Imax cinemas on Sunday the 15th of March, 2020 and the cast and crew of the movie, amongst other celebrities and well-wishers, came out in all their stylish glory.

The red carpet was abuzz with renowned industry players such as Osas Ighodaro, Kunle Remi, Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello, Kehinde Bankole, Femi Adebayo, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Olive Emodi, Emma Oh my God, Tope Oshin, Biodun Stephen and a host of others.

Mama Drama is a movie about Mena, played by delectable Osas Ighodaro, who battled infertility for many years while being harassed by her mother-in-law, Mama Adelana, played by the versatile and stunning Shaffy Bello.

Unable to cope with the frustrations of the stigma of infertility any longer, she turned to her PA, Kemi played by the multi-talented Kehinde Bankole, and her hilarious husband Dotun, played by Femi Adebayo for help.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, leading to a series of unexpected events with bizarre consequences that had the 75 strong audiences reeling from a myriad of emotions. They laughed, they cried but most importantly they left there with a message of hope.

Mama Drama is out in cinemas nationwide from the 20th of March, 2020. We believe it’s a must watch

Check out photos from the premiere below:

 

