Man ends 7-year old marriage with N5m, car, N100,000 monthly allowance

A Lagos businessman, Augustine Anyia, father of two, yesterday, told a customary court in Agege, that he has given his wife N5 million, a car and a N100,000 monthly allowance, begging the court to end his seven-year-old marriage.

He accused his wife of lack of care, lesbianism and threat to his life.

“My wife is quarrelsome and quick to violence, especially when she demands for money or anything and l don’t respond to on time,” Anyia said.

“I see all sorts of pictures of naked women with my wife, sent to my phone by her friends. They inform me about their acts of lesbianism, asking me to stay away from her.

“Whenever we have any misunderstanding, she always threatens to kill me.

“The stress is unbearable; there is no longer peace of mind in this loveless marriage.”

“My wife demanded for N5 million, a car, N100,000 monthly allowance for the children and to be responsible for the children’s school fees.

“I agreed to these and I gave her all that she requested for. She moved out of the house in October 2016 and refused me access to the children till date”.

Anyia pleaded the court ended the marriage, further asking that he be given access to his children

The respondent was, however, not present during the proceedings in court. The court’s President, Philip Williams, adjourned the case till June 22 for further hearing.