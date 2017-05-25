[The Presidential Blog] We can’t wait to hear what Professor Osinbajo has to say about Biafra #Biafra50

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has made a reputation for himself as a very eloquent man with no words to spare for frivolities. He says what needs to be said and hits home every single time.

Take, for example, his speech yesterday admonishing Nigerians not to rely on only prayers and fasting to fix the nation’s economic hardships. You’d think that no one had to tell us that but soon as he spoke the words, it became apparent that they needed to be said.

That’s why we are perched at the edges of our seats, waiting for Professor Osinbajo’s keynote address which he’s delivering at today’s one-day conference on the “Memory and Nation Building – Biafra: 50 Years After”.

Ag. President @ProfOsinbajo delivering the Keynote Address at the @SMYFoundation 'Memory & Nation Building: #Biafra50' event today in Abuja pic.twitter.com/oi8Fqy6Fiy — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 25, 2017

It does not take a visit to a marabout or a prediction from the stars to know that we are a country in need of healing, as a result, our fractured past. Biafra: the idea of it, the consequences that its success or failure might have on us as a nation and more importantly, the civil war that the agitation for secession led to — all of these need to be talked about. To be discussed at both individual and national levels and Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo may just be the person to listen to about this topic.

Imagine Yemi Osinbajo, a Yoruba man telling Biafran leaders and the greater population that we are “greater together than apart” despite the fact that there are thousands of IPOB, MASSOB and other secessionists who see things differently. We hope he can take questions after his address.

We’ll bring you a breakdown of his address once we listen and digest ourselves.