Nigeria has a problem that has never been resolved – Obasanjo at #Biafra50

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the #Biafra50 programme, held on Thursday 25th May, titled “Memory and Nation Building. Biafra: 50 years later”, said Nigeria had to go back to “where we started”.

Obasanjo, who spoke on “Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation”, said, “After independence, Nigeria had 3 countries in one. The problems continue to haunt us as a country today. Unity had eluded us”.

The former president said Nigeria had to differentiate between perception and reality, and efforts should be made to correct the difference.

He said, “we must concentrate on building Nigeria, we must learn our history. There’s no substitute for us.

“Nigeria must be treated like a love affair. We must massage Nigeria gently.

“Nigeria must mean something for everyone.