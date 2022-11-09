Manchester City vs Chelsea FC: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, and injury updates for today’s Carabao Cup match

Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho might not be able to play tonight against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. This means that Graham Potter might not have seven players for Wednesday’s big Carabao Cup game.

The Italian hurt his foot, so he might not be able to play in the third-round match at the Etihad Stadium.

Long-term injuries will keep Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, and Wesley Fofana out of action.

Carney Chukwuemeka, who has missed the last few games with a hamstring injury, is also doubtful. Several young players, like Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall, have been called up by Chelsea to fill in for injured players. In addition to goalkeeper Eddie Beach, Under-21s captain Bashir Humphreys might also travel.

Potter could switch up his lineup since the teams that started the last two games against Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal were almost the same. Mateo Kovacic, who is dealing with a small knee problem, could start in place of Jorginho.

Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, and Kalidou Koulibaly will all be pushing for more action after being left out in recent weeks.

Pep Guardiola’s comments about Erling Haaland’s availability are a problem for Manchester City. Joao Cancelo is suspended, and England’s Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker aren’t expected to be back, even though they are making progress in their recoveries.

Sergio Gomez, Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, and Stefan Ortega can also expect to earn starts here, and with Haaland also a slight doubt, it would not be a surprise to see Julian Alvarez hold his spot up top as his counterpart is given more time to fully recuperate. One attacker who will also be hoping to earn a look-in is 18-year-old Carlos Borges, who scored four for the Under-21s against Manchester United at the weekend

Manchester City’s possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez; Palmer, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Gallagher, Zakaria, Kovacic; Ziyech, Broja, Pulisic