Maryam Laushi, a communication specialist and youth activist, has emerged as the National Publicity Secretary of the Modern Democratic Party, the youth-focused platform intended to galvanise Nigerian youths into engaging in policy formulation, government accountability and running for political office.

As a pioneer member of the Not Too Young To Run leadership team, Maryam is also one of Nigeria’s recognisable voices in raising awareness for gender equality, social justice and youth inclusion in politics, while also excelling in advocacy for women, girl-child education and her principled activism about social issues.

Maryam also holds a Masters degree in Marketing Management from Coventry University, United Kingdom, including a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising and Marketing.

In 2017, she emerged as one of the awardees of the SME100 Nigeria’s 25 under 25 award for Active Citizenry.

She also voluteers for the non-profit Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), while also leading on other activities and dialogues that have attracted national attention. Maryam believes in a greater future for Nigeria, and the role of young citizens in playing critical roles for national development.