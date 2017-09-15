Meet with Nnamdi Kanu, Obasanjo advises Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to meet with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu before the ongoing crisis gets out of hand.

Obasanjo said, “I don’t see anything wrong in that [Buhari meeting with Kanu]. I would not object to that; if anything, I would encourage it.”

Talking to Newsweek, Obasanjo who with Niger Delta militant leaders in 2006 as President to stop attacks on oil installations, said, “I would want to meet Kanu myself and talk to people like him, people of his age, [and ask:] ‘What are your worries?’ Not only from the Southeast but from all parts of Nigeria.”

“We need to satisfy the youth in job creation, in wealth creation, in giving them a better, fulfilled life, in giving them hope for the future. There’s no easy way out,” he said.