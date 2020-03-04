Men v women on shooting shot, Reasons for being single | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Guys texting their buds: Happy birthday guy. Where you dey carry us go? Girls to their babes: God, where do I start from with this awesome person? I said I wasn’t going to write an epistle but here it comes, Kemi… — Adrian (@Darkvincii) March 4, 2020

Nigerian women like to pretend like no one is out of their league with their unemployed/civil service parents and no one in their family holding multiple degrees. — Sanwo (@FauxTobii) March 4, 2020

It’s amazing how bite marks will fade within like 2 days but acne scars will stay for 6 months ffs! — Teni baby! (@t3niola) March 4, 2020

The men shouting “wOmEn cANt sHoOT sHoTs” are the ones who come into your dms and ask “where do you base”. Its not like you people are any better, ke koshi danu. — Valerie Chisom Okoligwe🇳🇬 (@Miss_magnolia20) March 4, 2020

I wonder if Teni is looking at all these stories of women shooting their shots… I wonder if she’s smiling, happy that at last, we have finally achieved gender equality for the girl child 😇 — DEMON WHORE! (@princessalaafia) March 4, 2020

How did you get my number is the reason some of you are single 🤣🤣 — Shadare tobi (@shadaretobi) March 4, 2020