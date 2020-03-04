UltimateLoveUpdates: Aunty saves JayKech; leaving 7 other housemates up for eviction

Following the eviction of MiCherry on Sunday, and the nomination that followed suit, it’s safe to assume that the Ultimate Love reality show has kicked into full gear. Being a show with the original intent of helping its ‘Love Guests’ find love, while providing viewers the televised process and moments associated with the early stages of finding a partner, it is easy to lose track of the fact that Ultimate Love primarily remains a game show with its own defined set of rules and guidelines. Just like most game shows, the precedence of finding a winner amongst the participants is paramount.

The Ultimate Love show adopts a weekly eviction process where at least one love pair is evicted weekly except the producers decide otherwise. This process continues every week throughout the duration of the programme, until just one pair who would be pronounced as winners is left standing.

The couples who stand the risk of being evicted from the house would have been nominated by their fellow housemates, after which the fate of the said couples is left to the fans. These fans will vote to have their favourite pair remain in the house; reminiscent and familiar to those who are also fans of the popular Nigerian reality show; Big Brother Naija. Unlike Big Brother, where the head of house for the week has the power to save and replace one of the nominated housemates, in the Ultimate Love show, it is Aunty who has the right to save a nominated couple.

Five Couples were up for eviction last week, and MiCherry ended up being evicted. However, for this week, asides the saved couple, Jay and Nkechi (Jaykech), seven other couples are up for possible eviction; Bolanle and Arnold (Bolar), Chiddy Banks and Sylvia (Chivia), Chris and Chris (DoubleChris), Louis and Jenny Koko (Jelo), Jerry and Meriton (Jeriton ), Obichukwu and Ebiteinye (ObiEbi), and Kachi and Rosie (Roksie).