Mercy Johnson releases teaser for “The Legend of Inikpi,” her first feature film as producer

Mercy Johnson Okojie has added executive producer to her expanding career, here’s the teaser of her upcoming historic drama “The Legend of Inikpi” which hits cinemas in January 2020.

Set in the ancient Kingdoms of Igala and Bini, ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ tells a compelling tale of two kingdoms on the brink of war. When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair; haunted by the ghosts of his past, this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give!

The star actress took to her Instagram page to announce her new movie saying, “I have always wanted to tell Nigerian stories, particularly stories about women who did great things and who are even still doing greater things which is why the story of ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ is dear to me.”

Directed by Frank Rajah Arase, the film, “The Legend of Inikpi” features popular Nollywood actors Odunlade Adekola, Sam Dede, Paul Obazele, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Saheed Balogun and newbie Nancy Ameh.

The film is distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution. Media partners include Pulse, Bella Naija, Legit, Ynaija, Naijaloaded, YabaleftOnline, TVC, Goldmyne TV, The Beat 99.9FM, Ameyaw Debrah, African Movie Channel, Sodas and popcorn and Nollywood Reinvented

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor December 20, 2019

Menta Music endorses Mark Angel Comedy for winning the YouTube Streamy Awards 2019

Menta Music is delighted to congratulate and officially endorse Mark Angel Comedy, Winner International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa in ...

Op-Ed Editor December 20, 2019

Live Theatre Lagos to show the Femi Branch stage play ‘PO’ this Sunday

Live Theatre Lagos is collaborating with Theatre Hub Africa to present Femi Branch’s PO on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the RadissonBlu ...

Op-Ed Editor December 20, 2019

Staying indoors this festive season? Here are 5 movies on DStv to spice up your holiday

The festive season is vacation season, but if for whatever reason you will be staying indoors, reveling in the peace ...

Sponsor December 19, 2019

 “Access The Stars” continues to stand out as it heads to Onitsha

The music reality show, “Access the Stars” has moved from city to city in search of Nigeria’s next superstar. The ...

Sponsor December 18, 2019

HUAWEI Y9s is now available in the Nigerian market and we are here for it

The HUAWEI Y9s equipped with an Ultra-wide angle 48MP AI Triple Camera to deliver outstanding photography is now available for ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 18, 2019

El Clasico: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival & other exciting content on GOtv

This is an exciting week on GOtv! From football to Nigerian festivals the whole family as well as friends can ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail