Mercy Eke is experiencing the entitlement syndrome common to most fans

It is not strange for celebrities to endorse upcoming celebrities or those in the making. To be honest, a few success stories for many Nigerian celebrities are built on controversies they surround themselves with or the other well-known celebrities that endorse them. Big Brother Naija season 4 winner Mercy Eke is no stranger to these two instances. The reality star became a brand endorsement magnet that piggybacked from emerging victor of the fourth season, and amassed for herself a legion of fans known as Mercenaries.

However, Mercy may have won for herself some enemies from her flock of followers over some comments she made in her Instagram Live session.

On Instagram, Mercy critically spoke against the entitlement syndrome that most of her fans have developed. In relation to the current Big Brother Naija show, Mercy berated her fans who have constantly been pressuring her on endorsing one of the housemates from this season. Mercy shared that she doesn’t know the new housemates well enough to support any of them.

However, if Mercy had kept the rant to that, we probably wouldn’t be writing about this. Mercy went further to brand herself as terribly busy to have time for the Big Brother Naija show. According to her, she doesn’t ‘have the time to sit at home and support someone’ and that ‘she’s very busy working herself out and being herself.’ Her comments which painted viewers of the show as ‘lazy and unproductive’ have garnered attention on social media.

Mercy’s fall out with her fans this Wednesday morning is a classic case of entitlement syndrome. Mercy is being reminded by her fans that during her own time in the Big Brother Naija house, it was the same ‘lazy fans’ that supported her heavily for her to win the competition. They also drew attention on the support that many other celebrities threw in for her – Cubana Chief Priest, Toyin Abraham to mention a few, all using their massive platforms.

#MercyEkeIsBusy

She is an ambassador to 14 brands,she has 2 companies! She has a reality show to shoot! She has two more unannounced deal 2 work with &you want her to leave all these things & come &drag #Bbnaija with u? Nah FAM! She has outgrown bbnaija,she is facing reality now pic.twitter.com/HdgqvOWeV1 — RITA🛡🛡 (@RitaEke5) August 12, 2020

Mercy Eke is not the only Nigerian public figure to have experienced this level of backlash from her fans. Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, TuBaba, and a few other artists have been called out in the past for not doing giveaways for fans. Where fans feel entitled to some extent, it has become endemic for most celebrities who are always reminding the fans that they as well need the space to think about themselves a few times.

For Mercy Eke, her loyal fans, however, are quick to back her up, reminding her about the ‘Judases’ in the flock, and that Mercy has every right to chose who to support in her own time, or not to support anyone at all.