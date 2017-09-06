Mike Abdul jams his way to the top spot on the top 10 Gospel Artiste Countdown

What is a gospel jam playlist without a Mike Abdul on the list? His recently released track, Crossover has confirmed that Mike Abdul sure has the vibe in his blood. Crossover is a song conceptualised with special rhythm to express a profound gratitude to God Almighty for keeping us alive. Onos Ariyo’s Ebenezer, a track from her recently released album remains at the number two spot from last month. Well, it’s only expected that the song stood out from the album. Truth is she once said during an interview that the song – Jehovah Ebenezer was one of her best tracks in the album as it connected with her in a very unique way. If you haven’t listened to Ada Ehi’s I overcame, I wonder what you’ve been listening to.

Hope Levi’s “On My Mind” and Ada Ehi’s “I overcame” moves two steps up the chart from the previous month’s ranking.

Frank Edwards’ “Under the Canopy” also surfaces on the chart again at the number 10 spot whilst Miracle Rain drops two spots down the chart. Let see how it fares this time around.

See the top ten below:

Artiste Song Rank This Month Rank Last Month Mike Abdul Crossover 1 New Entry Onos Ariyo Jehovah Ebenezer 2 2 Ada Ehi I Overcame 3 5 Kingsley Innocent [KaeStrings] Gashinan 4 1 Nathaniel Bassey Olowogbogboro 5 3 Frank Edwards Miracle Rain 6 4 Nathaniel Bassey Hallelujah Eh 7 8 Hope Levi On My Mind 8 10 Victoria Orenze On Fire 9 6 Frank Edwards Under the Canopy 10 New Entry

*The Top 10 Gospel Artiste Countdown is ranked based on Quality of Music, Airplay, Social Media Numbers, Church Rotation (i.e. ability to filter through church pulpits) and Artiste Profile