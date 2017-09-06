Mike Abdul jams his way to the top spot on the top 10 Gospel Artiste Countdown

What is a gospel jam playlist without a Mike Abdul on the list? His recently released track, Crossover has confirmed that Mike Abdul sure has the vibe in his blood. Crossover is a song conceptualised with special rhythm to express a profound gratitude to God Almighty for keeping us alive. Onos Ariyo’s Ebenezer, a track from her recently released album remains at the number two spot from last month. Well, it’s only expected that the song stood out from the album. Truth is she once said during an interview that the song – Jehovah Ebenezer was one of her best tracks in the album as it connected with her in a very unique way. If you haven’t listened to Ada Ehi’s I overcame, I wonder what you’ve been listening to.

Hope Levi’s “On My Mind” and Ada Ehi’s “I overcame” moves two steps up the chart from the previous month’s ranking.

Frank Edwards’ “Under the Canopy” also surfaces on the chart again at the number 10 spot whilst Miracle Rain drops two spots down the chart. Let see how it fares this time around.

See the top ten below:

ArtisteSongRank This MonthRank Last Month
Mike AbdulCrossover1New Entry
Onos AriyoJehovah Ebenezer22
Ada EhiI Overcame35
Kingsley Innocent [KaeStrings]Gashinan41
Nathaniel BasseyOlowogbogboro53
Frank EdwardsMiracle Rain64
Nathaniel BasseyHallelujah Eh78
Hope LeviOn My Mind810
Victoria OrenzeOn Fire96
Frank EdwardsUnder the Canopy10New Entry

Read previous rankings here

*The Top 10 Gospel Artiste Countdown is ranked based on Quality of Music, Airplay, Social Media Numbers, Church Rotation (i.e. ability to filter through church pulpits) and Artiste Profile

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

[The Church Blog] Is it your blood that was shed? | Nikki Laoye responds to the Tasha Cobbs-Nikki Minaj controversy

The Thread: “She works for Satan” | Nicki Minaj makes gospel music; Twitter reacts

[The Church Blog]: Can you spot Banky W in this 1996 music video from Onyeka Onwenu?