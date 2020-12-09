Missing In Action: Why Buhari chose to be absent at the scheduled NASS meeting | The #YNaijaCover

On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, the man of little to no appearances, cancelled a scheduled meeting with members of the House of Representatives which, to be honest, did not come as much of a shock to Nigerians.

The invitation had followed the Zarbamari massacre; involving the killings of over 43 farmers by Boko Haram members in Borno State. The president was supposed to be placed on the hot seat and interrogated on the administration’s handling of security in the nation as reports of kidnapping, armed banditry and insurgency continue to skyrocket.

The Presidency had, last week, agreed that the President will honour the invitation but alas, hours to the appointed time, the President refused to show up. The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors had reportedly urged Buhari to disregard his scheduled appearance for fears that it was all a huge plot to embarrass the president. They were also said to be concerned that the state houses of assembly may use the opportunity to “harass” the governors by seeking frequent appearances.

Hilariously, the Attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, opined that the national assembly had no constitutional power to summon President Muhammadu Buhari. The law-making body in Nigeria is expected to serve as a check on the executive arm of government. If they can’t call the president to question, who can? Has our president now gone rogue, with nobody capable of holding him accountable?