Resident Buhari, Poor man quotes, Naira Marlians | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

Hisbah is not just destroying beer sold in Kano, they’re intercepting beer being transported via federal highways in Kano to other states.. — Y.O. (@yojora) December 9, 2020

It’s always the audacity for us!

2.

If this doesn’t make you laugh…

3.

This man lives in a parallel planet…



Interprets situations to suit him. And is oblivious of anything contrary to his interpretation



Guoosh



He will soon blame Nigerians for making him their 'president' — Portharcourt 2nd Son (@Polymat43955419) December 8, 2020

It’s amazing Buhari is the president.

4.

What happened to Naira Marley and his Marlians? — Benue Breed❄️ (@oyimzy) December 9, 2020

Malaria?

5.

Emojis on Android Emojis on iPhone pic.twitter.com/Fuin0VxA5i — BRIGHT STAR 🔆🌟 (@DatBrightDude_) December 9, 2020

The accuracy…

6.

Apart from "money cannot buy happiness" which other poor man qoute do you know? — Omo Kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) December 9, 2020

Money is not everything?

7.

what's on your mind



Me: pic.twitter.com/WZ6AkgTxUH — KOBZ ❼ (@Mistakobz) December 9, 2020

Lol…

8.

Google knows too much 😓 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) December 9, 2020

Na we dey feed am…

9.

It hurts when you find out your bond with someone isn’t as solid as you thought.💔 — Bla Akwasi† (@_deryque_yeboah) December 9, 2020

Lol…

10.

if you expose someone’s secrets because you aren’t friends anymore, you were never a real one — Kabiyesi, The King (@ImranSZN) December 9, 2020

Where’s the lie?