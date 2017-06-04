Movie Review: Alakada Reloaded, an elaborate hoax to collect money from Nigerians

A big screen answer to Jennifer Akindele’s Jenifa, Alakada reloaded is a meh attempt. The Falz-esque style of speaking, extreme lies and generic ‘grass to grace’ stories have been over told, much like Humblesmith singing Osinachi. Alakada Reloaded continues telling story of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background from the earlier two stories. Exploring the same inferiority complex and societal pressures from the first two films, she makes up stories about her financial status in order to fit in and stand out in the crowd.

Assembling Odunlade Adekola, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Iyabo Ojo, Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Nedu, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Gabriel Afolayan, Comedian Ebiye; the currently hot actors, the film is however riddled with unnecessary cast members as well as scenes. The outlook to the movie is the same with Jenifa and its predecessors but it tells a deeper story well in its own right – Don’t try to live above and beyond your means. The story in itself seems like rushed work. Without proper attention taken to storytelling, character development and dialogue progression all together, Alakada is somewhat annoying. There is no way the discontinuity in this movie was not planned, the audio and video editing was worse off and this project seems like a harpazadly done and rushed body of work.

Odunlade and Comedian Ebiye however through some unnecessary scenes stole the show. Premium acting by Odunlade ensured he didn’t drag his name with a project that would in a world where quality was put first would not see the lights of a cinema. Ebiye had a few miss moments in the film, but he is a newbie and the fire and vigour is there for everyone to see. Toyin Aimakhu existed in this movie to create meme material especially through facial expressions and use of Yoruba. The performances of Annie Idibia and Helen Paul were extremely forgettable.

While the movie has reportedly made over 25million Naira in the cinemas, it is a piss poor movie. While taking a look at the progression Jenifa has made over the years and especially the evolution of Funke Akindele as an actor, Alakada reloaded is unnecessary. Best described as milking an already dead cow, Toyin Aimakhu is the new Adam Sandler of Nigeria. An elaborate hoax to collect money from Nigerians, she has won this one – she should not win again. While arguments can be made by lovers of mediocrity that art doesn’t have to be serious, I tell them – Art should be done very well.

A shoddy job and a mistake that made its way to the cinemas through a now tainted track record, Alakada gets a D for me. D for Dumpster trash.