The Film Blog: They say Alakada Reloaded has already made N25million in just one week

A press release from FilmHouse is already crowing about it.

“From the moment Toyin walked into our office, we could sense her passion, and with the help of our amazing FilmOne team, we’ve been able to help her movie get where it needs to be – the top,” said a director at the distribution company, Moses Babatope.

The release claims the film’s opening weekend gross puts it in the current top 5 releases of 2017 alongside Okafor’s Law, Omugwo, Hire a Man and American Driver.

A few things to de-construct:

As we predicted, Okafor’s Law was a hit. That’s good news because Omoni Oboli deserves success for all her hard work. But bad news because it means she may not get the lesson that she needs to up her game. Isn’t it amazing that the cheapest film Kunle Afolayan has done (like it couldn’t have cost more than N1m to shoot after paying actors, we swear) is the highest grossing thing he has possibly ever made? We didn’t love Omugwo, but it had its heart in the right place and made us laugh. Based on what we saw at Surulere Cinemas and at the Ikeja City Mall, we believe the not-yet-independently-verified FilmHouse figures. Toyin hit bull’s eye on this one.

Watch at your own risk o. As we said in this review, only approach the bench if you don’t mind the complete absence of the semblance of a story.