Merry Men 3 Premiere: A sensational night of high-octane glamour and cinematic delights

The Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX at Circle Mall, Lekki, was remarkably transformed into a thrilling Nollywood extravaganza, as Nollwood’s most anticipated and loved action-comedy movie franchise, Merry Men, returned to the big screens for the third time, after two successful outings in previous years. Aptly themed “Adrenaline Vendetta”, the Merry Men 3 premiere encapsulated the essence of this long-awaited sequel, exuding bursts of energy, fashion, and an abundance of irresistible charm. The event welcomed prominent stars and the industry’s biggest personalities.



Red carpet arrivals and appearances:

The red carpet unfolded as a tapestry of dazzling arrivals, with silver-screen deities and divas, fashion trendsetters, esteemed Nollywood veterans, and promising newcomers all making their grand entrances. What stole the spotlight, however, wasn’t just their illustrious names, but their impeccable sartorial choices. The red carpet radiated with vivacity and excitement, a perfect reflection of the “Adrenaline Vendetta” theme.

Esteemed guests included the movie’s cast, Big Brother Naija alumni, top celebrities, and social media influencers, like:Williams Uchemba, AY, Mabel Makun, Bucci Franklin, Nadia Buhari, Pere Egbi, Segun Arinze, Sir Uti, Lucy Edet, Aneeka, Moses Inwang, Chidi Mokeme, Kelechi AF, Tana Adelana, and Lillian Esoro, graced the red carpet with elegance and poise, showcasing their fashion prowess in captivating dark tones and vengeful hues.

Attendees were treated to champagne and cocktails, complemented by delectable finger-licking canapés, setting the stage for a captivating cinematic experience that awaited them.

Merry Men 3: A Riveting Cinematic Odyssey

For anyone familiar with AY, it’s no surprise to see him deliver a delightful diversion from the more intricate and demanding narratives that still challenge Nollywood’s storytelling. Following the triumphant release of “Merry Men 1: The Real Yoruba Demons,” a colossal box office hit, “Merry Men 2: Another Mission” elevated the excitement to new heights.

Now, “Merry Men 3: Nemesis” not only adds the esteemed Nadia Buhari to the ensemble, but also introduces fresh faces like Bucci Franklin, Sam Dede, and Iyabo Ojo to the franchise. AY’s decision to bestow a laughter-filled cinematic gift upon Nollywood audiences before the year’s end is undoubtedly well-deserved.

This third installment of the cinematic sensation offers a two-hour adrenaline-packed, suspenseful, and adventurous comedy. Already, the movie has secured the top spot in Nollywood and emerged as the number one film in Nigeria and West Africa, all within the very first week of release.

Don’t miss the chance to unravel the fervor of Merry Men 3. Join the fun and embark on this unforgettable cinematic journey -head to the cinema with your loved ones and friends. It’s a merry experience you won’t want to miss.