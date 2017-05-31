The Film Blog: Alakada Reloaded is a convoluted, senseless, foolish mess – but we absolutely loved it

There was no story, no plot, the characters were confused, threads were left lying on the floor, everyone on the production team should be lined up at the Bar Beach, and shot in the full glare of the entire movie-watching public.

We are not even kidding. And we are not even talking about abominable sound; we mostly refer to the abundance of shots we didn’t understand (in fact some of its best shots had absolutely nothing to do with the story) and the complete absence of continuity of any sort. A scene would start and end, as if it were from another film entirely. As if they forgot it was in the film.

This wasn’t a movie as much as it was a collection of skits. And that’s exactly why we are deeply ashamed to say we enjoyed it. We enjoyed it as deeply as we enjoy those oily crispy chickens at KFC. We can feel the oil and cholesterol coursing through our veins causing every damage possible, but we just can’t help it, we like it like that.

And we like it mostly because of Toyin Abraham, who is both producer and lead. She is, for all her lack of discipline, someone with real talent, and she pours herself into this character; with a finely attuned sense of comic timing, and the punchline.

To be sure, it’s unforgivable how much of a mess this film is, and it’s definitely obvious there was neither screenplay nor any real directing. But unfortunately for all us, there is almost nothing helpless humans can do when something funny happens. We laugh.

And we laughed. And laughed. And laughed. At this film. We suspect you will do the same.