[The Music Blog]: Song Of The Summer (II): “For Life” by Runtown

From the first moments of Runtown’s latest single “For Life”, you’re already aware the singer doesn’t plan to retire the Ghanian Afropop inspired wave that created “Mad Over You”. The similarities are uncanny even and one may be forced to peg “For Life” a 2.0 version of “Mad Over You”, yet Runtown throws in a mix of songwriting and song composition like a special character card and the result is easily another classic radio hit.

Like “Mad Over You”, “For Life” is set in Runtown’s edgy mindscape of unconditional love that threatens the fabric of existence. But instead of killing his lover with enjoyment, this time, he just wants her for life even if its takes losing his mind or physical (and or emotional) battles. It’s not poetic as you’d want to hear from confessional artists like Lana del Rey or The Weekend who sing about similar subject matters, but it’s honest enough to elicit emotions despite Runtown’s deadpan delivery.

“For Life” will rule the summer for all of those who will fall into intoxicating love in the coming weeks. Runtown’s promise of sacrifice is reflection of what love and dedication should look like; intense, uncomplicated and as effortless as surfing a wave.

Watch Runtown’s “For Life” music video below: