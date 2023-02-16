My husband is not rich, he is only generous – Tinubu’s wife

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said that the popularity of her husband, All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is due to his generosity.

On Thursday in Abuja, the former senator made the announcement during a town hall meeting with individuals who are physically disabled.

Read also: Atiku, Peter Obi cannot match my track record – Tinubu

“Asiwaju’s secret is not about money, contrary to what people think, he is a very compassionate man and very generous. There is nothing he can’t give,” she stated.

Affirming that the former Lagos governor does not handle money, she said, “I remember after he finished as governor, we used to have this staff at home; if you needed anything, he would say go and meet so and so―that is who he is.”

She added, “When they say he has the money of the world, I just wonder. Mrs Shettima knows that I begged her just to give me N2m yesterday.

“The people you see in rally is not about money, but [about] somebody they believe can give them hope in this trying times.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 16, 2023

Atiku, Peter Obi cannot match my track record – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) believes none of his opponents in the 2023 ...

YNaija February 16, 2023

Tiwa Savage makes acting debut, plays lead role in ‘Water and Garri’ film

Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage has made her official acting debut in the film “Water and Garri.” The singer expressed her ...

YNaija February 15, 2023

Burna Boy, Tems & Rema to Headline 2023 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema have been recruited to headline the 2023 edition of the NBA All-Star Weekend. At this year’s ...

YNaija February 15, 2023

Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal-Man City match due to muscle injury

According to Football London, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will not play in tonight’s massive match against Manchester City at the ...

YNaija February 14, 2023

Obi Cubana surprises his wife Lush Eby with 300 roses and other expensive gifts for Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, successful entrepreneur Obi Cubana has given his wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu, 300 roses. His wife, in ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

Elon Musk contemplates buying Manchester United

The deadline for official bids for Manchester United is quickly approaching, and Elon Musk is one of many interested parties. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail