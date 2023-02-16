My husband is not rich, he is only generous – Tinubu’s wife

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said that the popularity of her husband, All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is due to his generosity.

On Thursday in Abuja, the former senator made the announcement during a town hall meeting with individuals who are physically disabled.

“Asiwaju’s secret is not about money, contrary to what people think, he is a very compassionate man and very generous. There is nothing he can’t give,” she stated.

Affirming that the former Lagos governor does not handle money, she said, “I remember after he finished as governor, we used to have this staff at home; if you needed anything, he would say go and meet so and so―that is who he is.”

She added, “When they say he has the money of the world, I just wonder. Mrs Shettima knows that I begged her just to give me N2m yesterday.

“The people you see in rally is not about money, but [about] somebody they believe can give them hope in this trying times.”