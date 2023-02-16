Atiku, Peter Obi cannot match my track record – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) believes none of his opponents in the 2023 presidential race can match his track record.

The former governor of Lagos State said his administration in Nigeria’s commercial capital instituted a “legacy of technocratic governance by enlisting talent from the private sector.”

Tinubu said this in an opinion piece published in The Economist.

The presidential candidate also boasted about the tax revenues his administration generated in Lagos, adding that he tackled insecurity and crime by funding the police.

Tinubu said, “For this vital task, I have a track record my competitors cannot match. During my tenure as governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007, the state went from being a difficult, often dangerous place to a development success story.

“We quadrupled state tax revenues, putting those funds directly to work through investing in public services and infrastructure. A legacy of technocratic governance was instituted by enlisting talent from the private sector.

“Insecurity and crime were tackled through better funding of the police force. Investment and the business sector thrived. Today, Lagos would rank among Africa’s ten largest economies and does not rely on oil revenues to fund its budget”.

Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the ruling APC in June 2022.