Tiwa Savage makes acting debut, plays lead role in ‘Water and Garri’ film

Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage has made her official acting debut in the film “Water and Garri.”

The singer expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming project in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The pop singer also disclosed that she also played the lead role and co-produced the film.

“This is about to be an ICONIC moment. My lead role as an actor and Executive producer. Directed by the GOAT @mejialabi,” she wrote.

“Water And Garri the Film Coming soon.”

The movie title ‘Water and Garri’ originates from Savage’s 2021 EP.

The film tells the story of Aisha, a successful fashion designer in the US who returns to her homeland to confront her past guilt.

The 43-year-old singer takes on the lead role while the supporting cast includes; Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

The music star also wrote and performed the soundtrack of the movie.

The story was penned by Comfort Emmanuel and produced by Jimi Adesanya.

‘Water and Garri’ was shot in Ghana, and directed by Meji Alabi.

Tiwa Savage has established herself as one of the prominent faces in the Nigerian music landscape

Since the release of her debut album ‘Once Upon a Time’ in 2013, she has continued to snag awards and recognition for her craft.