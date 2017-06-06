We need a travel ban for certain dangerous countries – Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his call for a travel ban on some countries he termed as “dangerous”.

In a tweet on Monday night, Trump said, “That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people!”

That's right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won't help us protect our people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Trump’s administration has continued to defend its reason for a travel ban which the court has repeatedly rejected.

White House officials had described the president’s executive order as a vetting system and not a “travel ban”.

[Read Also: DONALD TRUMP INSISTS ON “EXTREME VETTING” OF PEOPLE COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES]

Trump brought up the call for a travel ban after London experienced a deadly terror attack over the weekend.

He had tweeted, “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.”