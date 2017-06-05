Donald Trump insists on “extreme vetting” of people coming into the United States

All guns blazing, President Trump touted his travel ban plans early Monday, following the weekend attack in London, blaming the Justice Department for watering down Trump’s travel ban, urging them to seek a tougher version of the proposal.

The President’s tweets;

The President said the proposed ban, which was the highlight of the 2016 presidential campaign, is for the protection of America and  Americans from impending terrorist attacks.

