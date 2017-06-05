Donald Trump insists on “extreme vetting” of people coming into the United States

All guns blazing, President Trump touted his travel ban plans early Monday, following the weekend attack in London, blaming the Justice Department for watering down Trump’s travel ban, urging them to seek a tougher version of the proposal.

The President’s tweets;

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The President said the proposed ban, which was the highlight of the 2016 presidential campaign, is for the protection of America and Americans from impending terrorist attacks.