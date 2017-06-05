BBNaija: I had my child when I was 23 | Bisola opens up about her past

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and 1st runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola has revealed that she had her child at the age of 23.

She said this on Rubbin Minds on Channels TV while speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday.

According to her, there is a stigma attached to single mothers, while stating that she was not in secondary school when she had her child.

She said, “It definitely would have been different. There’s a stigma attached to single mothers, especially if you have a child out of wedlock. You’re judged. A lot of people actually said to me that they thought I had my child while I was in secondary school. I was like no, I was a grown woman. I was 23 year old when I had her. They kind of make it seem like the whole world is against you. It’s now up to the woman to bring herself up and I have an amazing family. My mum has always been on my side. If I was a guy, I would be celebrated more.”

On allegations that she is a bully and has anger issues, she said, “Those are not true statements. I try ad much as possible to let myself out when I’m upset because I’ve lived a number of years in my life bottling things in and it didn’t do me any good. I walk around with this lump in my chest upset at somebody who doesn’t even know that they upset me. So if you make me upset, I’ll just let it out and once it’s dine, it’s out there. I do not like bullies personally, I have a couple of friends that I have stood up for in the past. When people were saying I was this, I was like maybe that was their own way of trying to make me look bad on the show. But I’m not a bully, I believe in standing up for yourself. If you can defend yourself, just go ahead and defend yourself because nobody else will defend you netter than yourself. I’m not a bully and maybe I talk a lot because I’m a bit expressive and it’s something I learnt in the latter part of my life and I do not regret it.”