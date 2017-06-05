[Church Crawler]: The tooshness and coziness of a church called COZA

Week in, week out, I get very excited about visiting a new church. I once joked with a friend about walking into a church soon and being chased out as soon as they see me or hear my name. LOL. Until then, the church crawler ministry must move on.

Somehow, I had a challenge choosing the church to crawl into but I kept hearing the name of this church softly in my third ear [Yes, I said third ear, argue with Google].

Church Crawler duties landed me in one of the most talked about churches; The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Ilorin. I had no issues getting to the venue at all. Every taxi driver [at least the serious ones] seemed to know Stella Obasanjo Multipurpose hall; the beautiful masterpiece where the church dwelled.

As soon as I walked in to join the second service which kicked off at 10 AM, the beautiful ladies whom I later knew to be the protocol bombarded me with several good mornings and in different accents too. I couldn’t help but notice the excellence in their dressing, standing and greeting. I could almost bet that their distance from each other was measured accurately with a metre rule or something. I walked into the building feeling like the king that I am. My dressing reflected the royalty too.

One thing though, I was late again. The prayer session had begun and the latecomers had to stand outside the auditorium till the session ended. Sigh! I remembered writing a post in my head some time ago about being a rock star at getting to church early. This time, I felt like I needed my own medicine. In a bit, I joined in the prayer but was distracted so many times by different colognes, heel sounds, dragging feet and some beautiful “skabashes”.

If you could call any church a 22nd-century Pentecostal church, I think COZA should qualify as one. The fast rising church is “pastored” worldwide by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and if you follow him on Instagram, you wouldn’t expect anything less from his church.

The church was opened and we could finally enter in peace. I made my way towards my special church seat; the chair just at the edge. It gives me the opportunity to dance as much as I can, leave the church without gathering any attention and some other times because I don’t want to have two neighbours to greet whenever the pastor says greet your neighbour.

I looked up and couldn’t help but marvel at the beauty of the church. For the first time in a long while I was reminded of my home church; this was an exact replica of my church in Lagos. Stunning, Brilliant, Exceptional, Grace, Poise and Elegance. COZA is not overrated. Everything you’ve heard about COZA is real.

The service was a special one. Apart from the fact that it was the first Sunday of the week which marked Thanksgiving Sunday in many Nigerian churches, it was a continuation of their Voltage Warship Service; one dedicated to warfare in the worship of God.

Heard of Praise Report? That’s what they call testimonies in COZA. The testimonies I heard were sweet. It was a complete contrast from many experienced in other churches. No exaggeration, no time wasting. Just sincere testimonies of the goodness of God.

You see when some pastors [many pastors actually] say that their choir is the best in the world, you know they are just whining and nothing else. The Avalanche, their choir can qualify for a competition of best choirs in Nigeria. Trust me when I say they are good. For those who will believe I don’t dance, it’s probably because our choir is not too good. I danced till I was tired of dancing and that was just the beginning.

The word was beautifully delivered. I couldn’t take my eyes off the suit of the pastor in charge whose name I can’t remember because it sounds more like Chinese and tongues of angels combined. Maybe next time. The Pastor taught on the theme for the month of June; Planted to flourish.

Then Thanksgiving time. This was “za” bomb. We danced and danced till we could dance no more. But you see, I have a problem with some church people. Those people that say our dance is not enough and we aren’t dancing enough. Like, is it your dance?? We got interrupted once when one woman; the pastor’s wife I guess suddenly felt our dancing wasn’t enough but the excellence of the music and sound made me overlook it.

Then the moment I had all been waiting for. First timers’ acknowledgement. I was there to mark attendance. LOL. I walked gallantly to the front amidst the ear-splitting claps from the congregation. For the first time in a long time, I felt shy. We were prayed for and led to the Upper room. This time, it wasn’t for prayers like that other church. LOL. It was for a short welcome. We were brief on the mission of the church. We had our pictures taken and then served a cold cup of juice. Sweet juice actually. We filled our names after which we they bid us farewell. We weren’t going to sleep there you know.

As I walked out and replayed the whole service in my head, the protocol officers’ bombarded us with another set of goodbye greetings. I was on duty and so they were.

Till I attend that church and church crawler crawls into our church, better be prepared, “for the hour cometh…”