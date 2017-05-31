Nigerian actress who escaped from prison rearrested

Nigerian actress, Rabi Ismail, who escaped from prison about six years ago, after death sentence was passed on her has been recaptured.

Ismail escaped from lawful custody in Hadejia Prison on December 16, 2011.

Spokesperson for the Prisons authorities, Francis Enobore, said she was recaptured by the Intelligence Unit of the Nigerian Prisons Service with the support of men of DSS.

The prisoner bearing number k/22c Rabi Ismail was sentenced to death by hanging for culpable homicide by a High Court in Kano on January 5, 2005 for killing her boyfriend, Auwalu Ibrahim, to acquire his property, Punch reports

The court found her guilty for drugging and drowning Ibrahim in 2002 in Kano. Rabi who was 39 years old when she escaped six years ago, had lured Ibrahim to a picnic at Tiga Dam, where she poisoned him with chocolate and pushed him into the dam

Ismail was held at Kaduna Central prison from where she was transferred to Hadejia prison before she escaped.

The Controller General of Prisons showed his appreciation to the assistance rendered by security agencies particularly the DSS and the police in arresting Ismail.