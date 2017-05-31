[The Music Blog]: This is just a friendly reminder to Wizkid that his upcoming EP must not be trash

Wizkid recently confirmed a July 7th date for the release of his highly anticipated Sounds From The Other Side EP. This comes after months of teasing via social media that he has been working hard in the studio on new material without any set date for release or roll out.

Sounds From The Other Side was first breathed into existence in the tail-end of 2015, with Wizkid promising to release the tape last year. However, as we all know, until “Daddy Yo”, there was no talk of the EP for all of last year. Wizkid even built enough anticipation for the release to spur the proliferation of multiple fan speculated release dates that never came into fruition.

Thankfully all of that wait has come to an end now. Only thing now is we hope Wizkid is ready to make up for lost time with a project that would match the feverish level of anticipation “Sounds From The Other Side” has garnered. Wizkid has become, rather unceremoniously, the biggest music export out of Africa, there is too much expected of this upcoming release to let fans down. It is important that Wizkid knows that if he must make fans wait for a project, it better be worth something more than a few replays. And that’s about enough said.