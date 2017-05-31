“Covfefe”: Donald Trump invented the word of the year while drunk-tweeting

President Donald Trump is the real MVP!

Who would have thought that he had more in that bag from which he pulled out the word “bigly” last year?

Last night, President Trump had something to say about the media and fake news again but somehow he got cut off mid sentence or maybe he slept off or maybe he had had a few drinks or maybe he got a call from Putin. It could have been anything. Whatever or whoever it was, we have it to thank for 2017’s new word: COVFEFE and we hope it makes it to the dictionary.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

You know how we know this is the real deal? President Trump is yet to tweet the rest of the sentence and the White House is silent about it too.

But since no one else is ready to provide an explanation for this amazement, we decided to ask the Thesaurus. Here’s what it had to say:

So Mr Trump, did you mean goofoff?

Americans have not recovered from this bad dream since last night. The reactions have been hilarious but this has to be our favourite:

Grab them by the #covfefe — saurus (@drclawb) May 31, 2017