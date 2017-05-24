Wizkid to drop ‘Sounds From The Other Side’ in July

Singer Wizkid has said he would release his first body of works under the RCA records on July 7.

The ‘Star Boy’ said this while speaking with US online platform, Revolt TV on Tuesday.

The project entitled ‘Sounds From The Other Side’ will feature international stars such as Diplo, Drake, Trey Songz and Chris Brown.

He said, “Afrobeat is getting a lot of attention right now. People are really loving the sound.

“Trying to fuse the sounds with artistes from out here with producers from back home.

“I’m just making authentic good music. I feel like it is time for me to make some crazy next level music,” he added.

Wizkid recently won three awards at the Billboard Music Awards for his feature on Drake’s ‘One Dance’.

https://twitter.com/RevoltTV/status/866889019363295233/video/1