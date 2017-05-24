Wike to honour Amaechi for his contribution to the development of Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has underlisted among others, his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, to be honoured on May 27 in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The list of honourees, numbering 29, has Amaechi’s name on number 18, alongside former leaders, Goodluck Jonathan, Ken Saro Wiwa and Yakubu Gowon.

They are to be honoured with the Grand Service Star of Rivers State, for their contribution to the development of the state.

It is not clear if the Minister of Transport, Amaechi, will accept the honour.