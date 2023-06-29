Nigerian Film Powerhouses Kunle Afolayan, RMD, Jade Osiberu and More Join Oscars Voting Academy (See Complete List)

Nigeria’s cinematic prowess continues to shine on the global stage as Kunle Afolayan, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Shola Dada, CJ Obasi, and Jade Osiberu receive an extraordinary honor.
These five talented individuals have been invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) class of 2023, granting them voting membership for the Oscars.
In an announcement made by the AMPAS, a total of 398 artists and entertainment executives were named as new members of the Oscar-dispensing group. Among them, these Nigerian trailblazers have secured their place in the industry’s most esteemed circle.
Richard Mofe-Damijo, affectionately known as RMD, has been recognized in the actor category, celebrating his exceptional contributions to the craft. His charismatic performances and undeniable talent have made a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.
Kunle Afolayan, a masterful storyteller, has earned his place in the writer category. Known for his thought-provoking narratives and remarkable storytelling prowess, Afolayan continues to push the boundaries of Nigerian cinema.
Shola Dada, another accomplished writer, joins the ranks of the Academy in the writer category. Her unique perspective and creative vision have brought depth and resonance to the stories she tells.
CJ “Fiery” Obasi, a visionary director, is welcomed into the Academy in the director category. With his bold and daring approach to filmmaking, Obasi has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on the industry.
Jade Osiberu, a talented producer, represents Nigeria in the producer category. Her exceptional ability to bring stories to life and her commitment to elevating African narratives have earned her this well-deserved recognition.
The Academy’s invitation to these outstanding individuals is a testament to their professionalism, dedication to representation, inclusion, and equity. Their contributions have not only shaped the arts and sciences of motion pictures but have also touched the hearts of movie lovers around the world.
With 34% of the new invitees belonging to underrepresented racial or ethnic communities and 40% identifying as women, the Academy is making significant strides towards fostering diversity and inclusion within its membership. This diverse cohort hails from 50 countries and territories outside the United States, reflecting the global impact of cinema.
Bill Kramer, the Academy’s CEO, expressed pride in welcoming these remarkable artists and professionals into the prestigious institution. Their talent and achievements have left an indelible mark on the industry and have resonated with audiences on a global scale.
If all 398 invitees accept membership, the Academy’s overall membership will reach 10,817, with 9,375 eligible to vote for the next Oscars. This surge in membership not only reflects the growing influence of the global film community but also ensures a diverse and inclusive voting body for the future.
As we eagerly anticipate the 96th Oscars ceremony, scheduled for March 10, 2024, let us celebrate the achievements of these Nigerian luminaries and their remarkable contributions to the world of cinema. Their presence in the Academy serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and a testament to the power of storytelling. Nigeria’s cinematic renaissance is on the rise, and the world is taking notice.
See the full list below:
ACTORS
Zar Amir-Ebrahimi
Sakura Ando
Selma Blair
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Austin Butler
Raúl Castillo
Chang Chen
Ram Charan
Kerry Condon
Robert John Davi
Dolly De Leon
Martina Gedeck
Bill Hader
Nicholas Hoult
Stephanie Hsu
Tin Lok Koo
Vicky Krieps
Joanna Kulig
Lashana Lynch
A Martinez
Noémie Merlant
Paul Mescal
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Keke Palmer
Park Hae-il
Ke Huy Quan
NT Rama Rao Jr.
Paul Reiser
Rosa Salazar
CASTING DIRECTORS
John Buchan
Pauline Hansson
Nina Haun
Lissy Holm
Jeanette Klintberg
Jason Knight
Alexandra Montag
Pat Moran
Mathilde Snodgrass
Rachel G. Tenner
CINEMATOGRAPHERS
Jolanta Dylewska
James Friend
Martin Gschlacht
Florian Hoffmeister
Benjamin Kracun
K.K. Senthil Kumar
Tommy Maddox-Upshaw
Kate McCullough
Andrij Parekh
Christopher Ross
María Secco
Virginie Surdej
COSTUME DESIGNERS
Trisha Biggar
Alex Bovaird
Bob Buck
Monika Buttinger
Pam Downe
Deirdra Elizabeth Govan
Shirley Kurata
Linda Muir
Annie Symons
DIRECTORS
Colm Bairéad*
Abner Benaim
Edward Berger*
Antonio Campos*
Anthony Chen
Lukas Dhont*
Andreas Dresen
Nils Gaup
Rashaad Ernesto Green
Ana Katz*
Joseph Kosinski
Daniel Kwan*
Francisco Lombardi
Carlos López Estrada
Mounia Meddour
Santiago Mitre*
C.J. “Fiery” Obasi
Mani Ratnam
Anita Rocha da Silveira
Hiner Saleem
Daniel Scheinert*
Maria Schrader
Michael Showalter
Agnieszka Smoczyńska
Chaitanya Tamhane
DOCUMENTARY
Maxim Arbugaev
Evgenia Arbugaeva
Paul Barnes
Mark Becker
Alan Berliner
Tze Woon Chan
Sonya Childress
Lauren Cioffi
Erika Cohn
Patrick Creadon
Daniel Cross
Ally Derks
Andrés Di Tella
Lauren Domino
Lindsey Dryden
Katja Esson
Violet Du Feng
Jennifer Fox
Sonia Kennebeck
Teddy Leifer
Simon Lereng Wilmont
Petr Lom
Melanie Miller
Julia Nottingham
Ilja Roomans
Nancy Schwartzman
Joshua Seftel
Shaunak Sen
Daniel Sivan
Chris Smith
Corinne van Egeraat
Tyler H. Walk
Eden Wurmfeld
Debra Zimmerman
EXECUTIVES
Craig Alexander
Bela Bajaria
Stephen Basil-Jones
Racheline Benveniste
Sean Berney
Efe Egemen Cakarel
Peter Dodd
Tara Duncan
Zev Foreman
Jeffrey Goore
Amelia Louise Granger
Daniel Guando
Jessie Henderson
Ynon Kreiz
Ollie Madden
Shivani Pandya Malhotra
Janet Pierson
Shivani Rawat
Kent Sanderson
Guy Shani
Sarah Elizabeth Shepard
Jesse Sisgold
Jonathan Turell
Joana Vicente
Brian Stuart Weinstein
Paul Wiegard
Rob Williams
Tamara Y. Woolfork
Miri Yoon
David Zaslav
FILM EDITORS
Michael Aaglund
Joyce Arrastia
Melissa Bretherton
Sarah Broshar
Sven Budelmann
Alain Dessauvage
Christopher Donaldson
Agnieszka Glińska
Craig Hayes
Charlotte Munch Bengtsen
Langdon Page
Paul Rogers
Ken Schretzmann
Matt Villa
MAKEUP ARTISTS AND HAIRSTYLISTS
Jason Baird
Annemarie Bradley
Anne Carroll
Linda Eisenhamerová
Kimberly Felix
Thomas Foldberg
Erzsébet Forgács
Jules Holdren
Jaime Leigh McIntosh
Alfredo Mora
Nathalie Tissier
Luca Vannella
Angie Wells
MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS
David Burke
Sungmi Choi
Kelly Dalton
Marian Lee Dicus
Sarah Eaton
Emily Feingold
Kimberly Flaster
Stephanie Frederic
Antonio Gimenez-Palazon
Patricia Gonzalez
Mindy Hamilton
Claire A. Heath Nobel
Danielle Kupchak
Julie Roberta La’Bassiere
Christopher Miller
Scott Mitsui
Keri Lynn Moore
Stefanie Marie Napoli
Jeremy Radisich
Jim R. Rodriguez
Tammie Rosen
Julie Siegel
Melissa Stone
Renee Tsao
Kelly Turner
MUSIC
Jean Michel Bernard
Rafiq Bhatia
Alain Boublil
David Buckley
David Byrne
Dominick George Certo
Chandrabose
Ian Chang
Anne-Kathrin Elisabeth Dern
Anna Drubich
M.M. Keeravaani
Penka Kouneva
Ryan Lott
Zeltia Montes
Starr Parodi
Taylor Swift
Dara Taylor
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye “The Weeknd”
PRODUCERS
Desray Armstrong
Daniel Birman Ripstein
Philippe Bober
Keith Calder
Allison Rose Carter
Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
Jonas Dornbach
Andrew Goldman
Malte Grunert
Karan Johar
Axel Vladimir Kuschevatzky
Daniel Kwan*
Karen Lunder
Kyle Martin
Patrick McCormick
Jordana Mollick
Giancarlo Nasi
Jadesola Osiberu
Mark A. Radcliffe
Thomas Robsahm
Siddharth Roy Kapur
Daniel Scheinert*
Jonathan Wang
Lila Yacoub
PRODUCTION DESIGN
David Allday
Samantha Avila
Tom Brown
Richard Buoen
Diana Burton
Barry Michael Chusid
Dylan Cole
Sabu Cyril
Bill Darby
Klaus Darrelmann
Darrin Denlinger
Raffaella Giovannetti
Christian M. Goldbeck
Ernestine Hipper
Andrew H. Leung
Karen Murphy
Ben Procter
Kave Quinn
Dean Sherriff
Laura Sode-Matteson
Amy Gail Wells
PRODUCTION AND TECHNOLOGY
Girish Balakrishnan
David Barrett
Allegra Anne Clegg
Celia D. Costas
Fernando de Goes
Daphne Dentz
Peter Doyle
Sara Duran-Singer
Gian Luca Farinelli
Dominic Glynn
Fritz Heinzle
Lin Oeding
Fatima Robinson
Kranti Sarma
Cynthia Slavens
Joachim Zell
SHORT FILMS AND FEATURE ANIMATION
Mahyar Abousaeedi
Tom Berkeley
Toni Bestard
Kimberley Browning
Alex Bulkley
Bruno Caetano
Dean Fleischer Camp
Kenneth A. Carlson
Trent Correy
Joel Bryan Crawford
Claire Dodgson
Fabian Driehorst
David DuLac
Maureen Fan
Tiffany Frances
João Gonzalez
Sara Gunnarsdóttir
Mark Gustafson
Travis Hathaway
David Jesteadt
Daniel Mark Jeup
Thomas Jordan
Charlie Mackesy
Ian Megibben
Cyrus Neshvad
Jaime Ray Newman
Richard O’Connor
Lachlan Pendragon
Jesús Pimentel Melo
Emmanuel-Alain Raynal
David Ryu
Nidia Santiago
Mónica Santos
Nelson Shin
Eirik Tveiten
Nathan Warner
Ross White
SOUND
Orin Junior Beaton
Guido Berenblum
Andrew Bock
Stéphane Bucher
Paul Timothy Carden
Lena Esquenazi
Arthur Fenn
Tracie Gallo
Lars Ginzel
Galen Goodpaster
Julian Howarth
Randall Lee Johnson
Leah Katz
Stefan Korte
Martin Wallis Kwok
Ensieh Maleki
Sean McCormack
Douglas Murray
Anthony Ortiz
Wayne Pashley
Mélissa Petitjean
Viktor Prášil
Lynn Sable
David Stanke
Markus Stemler
Duu-chih Tu
Javier Angel Umpierrez
Eliza Pollack Zebert
VISUAL EFFECTS
Gino Acevedo
James Lee Baker
A.J. Briones
Nick Crew
Jubin Dave
Pete Dionne
Arslan Elver
Markus Frank
Brian Gazdik
Seth Hill
Haresh Hingorani
Kamil Jafar
Arek Komorowski
Lana Lan
Woei Lee
Bryan Litson
Scott Macintyre
Alexandre Julien Millet
Marla Inez Newall
Jenni O’Byrne
Frank Petzold
Adriano Rinaldi
P.C. Sanath
Robert Winter
Florian Witzel
WRITERS
Kunle Afolayan
Colm Bairéad*
Nikole Beckwith
Edward Berger*
Antonio Campos*
Chung Seo-kyung
Marie Clements
Peter Craig
Shola Dada
Lukas Dhont*
Alejandro Fernández Almendras
Josh Friedman
Kazuo Ishiguro
Shunji Iwai
Ana Katz*
Todd Komarnicki
Ehren Kruger
Daniel Kwan*
Mariano Llinás
Justin Marks
Santiago Mitre*
Craig Pearce
Ewa Piaskowska
Daniel Scheinert*
Jack Thorne
Angelo Tijssens
Charlotte Wells
MEMBERS-AT-LARGE
Tracy Brennan
Rob Carlson
Sarah Clossey
Eric Garfinkel
John Garvey
Steven Gersh
Franklin Latt
Christian Muirhead
Richard Weitz
Ida Giovanna Ziniti
