Nigerian Film Powerhouses Kunle Afolayan, RMD, Jade Osiberu and More Join Oscars Voting Academy (See Complete List)

Nigeria’s cinematic prowess continues to shine on the global stage as Kunle Afolayan, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Shola Dada, CJ Obasi, and Jade Osiberu receive an extraordinary honor.

These five talented individuals have been invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) class of 2023, granting them voting membership for the Oscars.

In an announcement made by the AMPAS, a total of 398 artists and entertainment executives were named as new members of the Oscar-dispensing group. Among them, these Nigerian trailblazers have secured their place in the industry’s most esteemed circle.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, affectionately known as RMD, has been recognized in the actor category, celebrating his exceptional contributions to the craft. His charismatic performances and undeniable talent have made a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

Kunle Afolayan, a masterful storyteller, has earned his place in the writer category. Known for his thought-provoking narratives and remarkable storytelling prowess, Afolayan continues to push the boundaries of Nigerian cinema.

Shola Dada, another accomplished writer, joins the ranks of the Academy in the writer category. Her unique perspective and creative vision have brought depth and resonance to the stories she tells.

CJ “Fiery” Obasi, a visionary director, is welcomed into the Academy in the director category. With his bold and daring approach to filmmaking, Obasi has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on the industry.

Jade Osiberu, a talented producer, represents Nigeria in the producer category. Her exceptional ability to bring stories to life and her commitment to elevating African narratives have earned her this well-deserved recognition.

The Academy’s invitation to these outstanding individuals is a testament to their professionalism, dedication to representation, inclusion, and equity. Their contributions have not only shaped the arts and sciences of motion pictures but have also touched the hearts of movie lovers around the world.

With 34% of the new invitees belonging to underrepresented racial or ethnic communities and 40% identifying as women, the Academy is making significant strides towards fostering diversity and inclusion within its membership. This diverse cohort hails from 50 countries and territories outside the United States, reflecting the global impact of cinema.

Bill Kramer, the Academy’s CEO, expressed pride in welcoming these remarkable artists and professionals into the prestigious institution. Their talent and achievements have left an indelible mark on the industry and have resonated with audiences on a global scale.

If all 398 invitees accept membership, the Academy’s overall membership will reach 10,817, with 9,375 eligible to vote for the next Oscars. This surge in membership not only reflects the growing influence of the global film community but also ensures a diverse and inclusive voting body for the future.

As we eagerly anticipate the 96th Oscars ceremony, scheduled for March 10, 2024, let us celebrate the achievements of these Nigerian luminaries and their remarkable contributions to the world of cinema. Their presence in the Academy serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and a testament to the power of storytelling. Nigeria’s cinematic renaissance is on the rise, and the world is taking notice.

