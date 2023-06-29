Must Read: NAFDAC Issues Warning About Contaminated Sprite 50cl Drink in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alarm regarding a batch of Sprite 50cl drink that is currently circulating in Nigeria, cautioning the public about its “unwholesome” nature.

The regulatory agency issued a statement on Wednesday, disclosing important details about the contaminated beverage.

According to NAFDAC, the affected batch of Sprite has the following identifiers: batch number AZ6 22:32, manufacturing date of April 18, 2023, and an expiry date of April 4, 2024.

This revelation came after a consumer complaint prompted an investigation, which subsequently uncovered over five crates of the contaminated batch containing particles.

In response to this alarming discovery, NAFDAC swiftly initiated measures to safeguard public health. The agency has taken samples from the affected batch for thorough laboratory analysis at the NAFDAC laboratory.

Simultaneously, NAFDAC has instructed all zonal directors and state coordinators to conduct surveillance activities and effectively eliminate the implicated batch from circulation.

In addition, NAFDAC has mandated a comprehensive current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection of the manufacturing site responsible for producing the contaminated batch. This rigorous inspection aims to identify the root cause of the contamination while ensuring compliance with marketing authorization.

Moreover, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Abuja plant, the company behind Sprite production, has been directed by NAFDAC to recall the contaminated batch and report to the regulatory agency for meticulous monitoring.

To ensure the public’s safety, NAFDAC urges caution and vigilance among distributors, retailers, and consumers. They strongly advise against the consumption, sale, or distribution of the unwholesome product. Individuals are encouraged to thoroughly check the authenticity and physical condition of Sprite 50cl bottles before purchase or consumption.

NAFDAC has also issued a specific call to action for anyone who possesses the aforementioned batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles. They are advised to promptly submit their stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Additionally, if you or someone you know has consumed this product and experienced any adverse reactions or events afterward, seeking immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional is strongly recommended.