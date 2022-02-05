Security agencies can now access mobile network subscribers’ details | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Gov Zulum reiterates that hiring mercenaries to tackle insurgency should be priority

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has reiterated his call for engaging mercenaries to complement the efforts of the nation’s security agencies, in tackling insurgency across Nigeria.

“While the challenge of insecurity is being solved gradually, it is not yet over. I have said it times without number that in addition to what we are doing, there is a need for government to rethink and look into the possibility of hiring mercenaries.

“I have said it times without number, there’s nothing wrong. America, Britain many more countries that are stronger than Nigeria, used to seek support from outside. There’s nothing wrong because this problem has been compounded.”

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Evans, says Police killed six people, forced him to sign incriminating statement

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, at an Ikeja Special Offences Court, denied kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu, and collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family.

Evans told the court that he was born on April 22, 1980, and was from Nnewi, Anambra. He vehemently denied knowing Ahamonu prior to seeing him after his arrest.

When state prosecutor, Yusuf Sule, noted that Ahamonu had identified him when he testified virtually (via the Zoom app) in court, Evans said he was easily identifiable.

“Ahamonu and Idowu Haruna (the Investigating Police Officer) could have conspired with the police. My pictures are everywhere, all over the world. Before my picture was everywhere, people knew who I was. I had a haulage and logistics business with over 30 staff and drivers in Amuwo-Odofin,” he said.

Navy destroys 175 illegal bunkering sites, impounds 27 vessels

The Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy on Friday said the command deactivated 175 illegal refining sites and seized 27 vessels within 11 months.

The outgone Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim said the vessels were arrested for engaging in illegal bunkering, crude-oil theft and other maritime illegalities.

He said the achievements were made possible through the command’s sustained patrol of its area of responsibility as well as undertaking several clearance and swamp buggy operations in the backwaters.

NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details

Some security agencies have got an approval from the President Muhammadu Buhari to access the database of the National Identity Management Commission in the course of carrying out their duties.

As a result, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami said, “Some of the security institutions, based on the cybercrime law, are allowed to gain access to the database without coming to us because the database allows for lawful intercept. That lawful intercept was allowed in order to support our security agencies.

“Mr. President has given an approved for them to do it, without even our intervention. So, with that approval, the NCC has conveyed that through my office to all the relevant institutions that the President has granted an approval for that.”

Nigeria’s external reserve falls below $40 billion, hits 3-month low

Nigeria’s external reserve has fallen below the $40 billion threshold it had maintained in over three months. This is according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The reserve had endured a continuous decline in recent months owing to the intervention of the apex bank in the official FX market and sustained forex crunch in the economy. Notably, the reserve level has fallen to $39.98 billion as of Thursday, February 3, 2022.