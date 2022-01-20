“1,400 persons killed by security agents in S’East under 14 months” | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

#EndSARS: 23-year-old released 15 months after spending 15 months in custody

Borno indigene, Peter John, 23, has reunited with family and friends after spending 15 months in prison, his lawyer, Fetus Ogun, confirmed Wednesday, according to Premium Times.

According to the Punch newspaper, Peter was arrested on October 23, 2020, on his way to work by the police.

“I had a horrible experience in prison. I was arrested for what I didn’t do. I was not arrested at any riot venue. I was arrested days after the riot on my way to work at Lekki new market,” he told the newspaper.

“They told me that I was part of those that caused riots in Lagos State. They also said I was part of those that burnt government properties. These are lies.”

Afenifere decries kidnapping on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has decried the worsening insecurity in the country.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said the kidnapping of seven people around Isara Remo on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway last Sunday was evidence that the government has failed in its primary duties of providing security and welfare for the people.

Ajayi recalled that on January 8, 2022, some people were reportedly kidnapped at Onigaari Village on the same Lagos/Ibadan Expressway just as some travellers, including a popular actress, narrowly escaped being kidnapped on the same road last Saturday.

Report says 1,400 persons killed by security agents in S’East under 14 months

Security agencies including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, the Nigerian Air Force, and the Nigerian Navy allegedly killed no fewer than 1,400 residents, 4,800 civilians arrested, 1,000 missing, 100 Igbo communities invaded, 1,000 homes attacked and ₦40 billion properties lost, spanning October 2020 till December 2021, a report has shown.

The report titled, ‘Massacre in Eastern Nigeria: A Special Investigative Report’, was prepared by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) and was released Wednesday, in Enugu by the organisation’s Board of Trustees.

Nigeria passengers face hitches as airlines suspend US flights over 5G rollout

United States-bound passengers departing Nigeria are likely to face connection delays in Europe, the Middle East, and other major hubs’ airports as major airlines cancelled and rescheduled their flights over 5G rollout in the US on Wednesday.

Major international airlines announced suspension and modification of flights to the US amid uncertainty about potential interference between new 5G cell phone services and critical airplane technologies, according to a CNN report.

Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, and British Airways all announced changes to some flights, citing the 5G issue.

Price of diesel rises further by 18.5% to N343/litre

There are indications that price of the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) is on a steady rise reaching ₦343 per litre as of Wednesday, representing an 18.5 percent rise when compared with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) average figure of ₦289.37 per litre as at December 31, 2021.

An NBS report also indicated that the December price was higher than the previous month, November 2021. However, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) stood at ₦162 per litre, representing 2.27 percent when compared to the NBS figure of ₦165.77 per litre in December 2021.