MultiChoice promises spectacular season as they unveil judges and host for seventh edition of Nigerian Idol

The most anticipated reality TV singing competition is back!

Following the success of the sixth season, which saw Kingdom Kroisode emerge as the winner, Nigerian Idol is back for its seventh season. MultiChoice on Tuesday, January 18 announced Simi, D’banj, and Obi Asika as the judges for the season at a media launch, which was held at the company’s multipurpose studios in Lagos.

Proceeding with plans for season 7 of the show, MultiChoice announced the return of award-winning TV personality, IK Osakioduwa as the host of the season.

Speaking on judges selected for this season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said: “We are excited to bring back the show that spotlights young talents across Nigeria. With the judges this season, I can boldly say that they’re in the right hands that’ll help nurture them in their growing walk in the industry”.

Nigerian Idol Season 7 will air from Sunday, February 6 on DStv channel 197 & GOtv channel 29. For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol and follow the official Nigerian Idol handle on @NigerianIdol on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter for more updates.

The headline sponsor of Nigerian Idol season 7 is Bigi Drinks and the co-headline sponsor is Binance.

