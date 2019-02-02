Nigerians are dragging ‘Mr Aye Dee’ for tweeting that an internet shutdown during the elections would combat fake news

Mr Aye Dee, the political analyst whose real name is Mukhtar Alexander Dan’Iyan and can be remembered for getting Google to shut down Linda Ikeji’s blog in 2014, is currently being dragged on social media for wanting an internet shutdown to combat the spread of fake news during the elections.

Access to the internet in Nigeria is NOT a right, if @inecnigeria believes internet access during the election needs to be restricted in order to prevent the spread of #FakeNews, specifically fake election results, it would be the right thing to do for Nigeria’s sake. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) February 2, 2019

I’m beginning to think Mr Aye Dee has a thing for shutting things down. And here’s our Nigerians are responding:

You must be an idiot; a good-looking, fair-complexioned idiot. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) February 2, 2019

May your enemy shot off your light at the point of success after the order of your counsel. Devils everywhere. And same wasn’t deployed in 2015, yet the then opposition won. In summary, you’re nothing less than a SADIST. — I Am under AUTHORITY……… (@FirstCor2vNine) February 2, 2019

Why compare a secular country with Bangladesh, a terrorist haven. You really hate the people of Nigeria. Right? — Akin (@Akin2019_) February 2, 2019

Can someone touche his head… I think you have typhoid. WTF! What sake? You’re really serious! — John Samuel Obinna🌀 (@adroitcoder) February 2, 2019

The man @MrAyeDee was an ass while he supported GEJ in 2015. He’s still an ass now that he’s on PMB’s side. Party change doesn’t improve on assery. — Kọ́lá Túbọ̀sún (@kolatubosun) February 2, 2019

Undoubtedly, the internet as a fertile ground for the propagation of fake news is real – media manipulation in the context of sensationalised stories, negative campaigning, disinformation with the content primarily shared on social media platforms like Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook in many styles. Mimicry of real news websites, screenshots of private communication, pictures without context, memes, conspiracy theories, leaked official internal communications and sustained campaigns against particular persons and institutions. All these can instigate election violence.

Still, having an internet shutdown can be weaponised for election rigging where the electorate is kept in the dark. Leaving the internet open or having a partial shutdown would still be advisable. But not a complete shutdown, Jesus Christ.