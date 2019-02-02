Article

Nigerians are dragging ‘Mr Aye Dee’ for tweeting that an internet shutdown during the elections would combat fake news

Mr Aye Dee, the political analyst whose real name is Mukhtar Alexander Dan’Iyan and can be remembered for getting Google to shut down Linda Ikeji’s blog in 2014, is currently being dragged on social media for wanting an internet shutdown to combat the spread of fake news during the elections.

I’m beginning to think Mr Aye Dee has a thing for shutting things down. And here’s our Nigerians are responding:

Undoubtedly, the internet as a fertile ground for the propagation of fake news is real – media manipulation in the context of sensationalised stories, negative campaigning, disinformation with the content primarily shared on social media platforms like Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook in many styles. Mimicry of real news websites, screenshots of private communication, pictures without context, memes, conspiracy theories, leaked official internal communications and sustained campaigns against particular persons and institutions. All these can instigate election violence.

Still, having an internet shutdown can be weaponised for election rigging where the electorate is kept in the dark. Leaving the internet open or having a partial shutdown would still be advisable. But not a complete shutdown, Jesus Christ.

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

