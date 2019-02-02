Article

Just In: Osinbajo speaks after surviving helicopter mishap

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has confirmed that he is safe and sound along with the crew who travelled with him following a crash his helicopter suffered in Kabba, Kogi on Saturday.

“We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well. We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue in Kabba, Kogi State.”

 

The Vice President’s media aide, Laolu Akande had broken the news of the crash on Saturday via his Twitter handle when he tweeted:

