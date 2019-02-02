Just In: Osinbajo speaks after surviving helicopter mishap

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has confirmed that he is safe and sound along with the crew who travelled with him following a crash his helicopter suffered in Kabba, Kogi on Saturday.

We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well. We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue #NextLevelEngagements in Kabba, Kogi State. pic.twitter.com/RjNFTm08kE — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 2, 2019

The Vice President’s media aide, Laolu Akande had broken the news of the crash on Saturday via his Twitter handle when he tweeted:

VP Osinbajo speaking now @ the palace of the Obaro of Kabba, expresses gratitude to God for the deliverance from the Chopper crash. "We are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives from the incident that just happened. Everyone of us is safe and no one is maimed… — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) February 2, 2019