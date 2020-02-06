Nike unveils agbada-inspired Super Eagles jersey for 2020, Lagosians intend to protest the #Okadaban with #OccupyLagos this weekend – Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Nike unveils agbada-inspired Super Eagles jersey for 2020

Nike has produced another masterclass with the new Super Eagles jerseys for 2020. The sportswear giants unveiled the new Super Eagles jerseys in New York on yesterday evening. The jersey, inspired by the agbada, has everyone talking and we love it.

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs slams Adeboye and CAN’a protests against insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye have gotten a knock from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) over the protest they embarked upon against insecurity across the country last weekend.

NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Alhaji Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha who released a statement on behalf of the group headed by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, said the protest gave a political colouration to grinding insecurity fueled by hypocrisy and hubris.

Lagosians intend to protest the Okada ban with OccupyLagos this weekend

Lagosians are planning a peaceful protest this weekend in response to the ban of kekes and okadas in the state. The ban, which has since kicked in effect since last week, has seen inflation of transportation fares and spelled a new kind of hardship in the context of how Lagosians move to their workplaces. #OccuppyLagos is currently gaining momentum online, and will take place this weekend.

Akeredolu pushed for the legalisation of marijuana in a meeting with Buhari

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu renewed his campaign for the legalization of marijuana in a meeting with President Buhari yesterday February 4, at the state house in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the Ondo State Governor said he met with President Buhari to officially invite him for the commissioning of a N5 billion Ore flyover and the industrial hub built by his administration.

Yemi Alade teams up with Angelique Kidjo on Shekere

 

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor February 5, 2020

Uba Sani scandal, Snapchat filters, women and money – here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo February 5, 2020

Dear Affy, Azali – Check out the shows and movies we are looking forward to this February

Charles Okpaleke is remaking the femme fatale cult horror classic Nneka the Pretty Serpent, further pivoting Nollywood into remake season. ...

Op-ed Editor February 5, 2020

Plateau to establish community police after killings, Reps reject move to evacuate Nigerians from China over Coronavirus – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Plateau to establish community police after killings Governor Simon Lalong has just announced that the Plateau government will be establishing ...

Op-Ed Editor February 4, 2020

Yoruba people and pepper, dating a Nigerian man – here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor February 4, 2020

Sanwo-Olu reacts to viral video saying he will regulate activities of okada, WHO debunks claims that garlic and saline prevents Coronavirus – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

26 persons killed, 190 houses destroyed in Plateau attacks  The Plateau police command has disclosed that 26 persons were killed while ...

Op-Ed Editor February 3, 2020

#OTrek, People using kisses for havoc | The funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail