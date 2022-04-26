‘NIMC server error invalidates linked NINs’; death toll in Imo explosion rises to 110 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Southern groups allege North wants to retain power

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Leaders of Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark and Prof. Bitrus Pogu, yesterday, accused the North of plotting to abort shifting power to the South.

They, therefore, enjoined the two major political parties, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to cede their Presidential tickets for the 2023 poll to the Southeast geopolitical zone for peace, unity and stability of the country.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to reassess the way it prosecutes its war against insurgency and terrorism to avert circumstances that gave rise to delay in weapons procurement from Western countries.

The group said, rather than blame the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Hassan Kukah or NEF, the administration should ensure military operations satisfy basic standards demanded by weapons suppliers.

The reported server crisis/downtime suffered by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) a few weeks ago might have created a new challenge in the country.

According to The Guardian, the crisis invalidated some linked National Identification Numbers (NINs), necessitating another round of visits to the Commission’s offices and telecoms help desks located nationwide.

Nigerians paid high transportation fares across different parts of the country in March, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The NBS said in its Transport Fare Watch report for March that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased to ₦46,810.62 in March from ₦44,825.04 in February. The difference showed a 4.43 per cent increase.

The Acting Head of Imo/Abia Operations Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed the death toll in the illegal refinery explosion in the Abaeze community Ohaji/Egbema Local Government of Imo had risen to 110.

Nnaji said they recovered more dead bodies in Orashi River, near the scene of the incident on Sunday, while some died at various hospitals to increase the total casualty figure so far.

The NEMA boss further disclosed to NAN that arrangements were on to carry out a mass burial of the corpses.