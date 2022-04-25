Don’t we all eat rice and stew decorated with egg?

If you were on Twitter today – now owned by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, you would have seen a conversation about a popular fast food place, Chicken Republic, now selling a 500 naira food pack that includes rice and stew, decorated with egg. The picture of the food pack came with outrage.

The complaints are directed at the restaurants’ managers for thinking ‘cheap’ and the government for leaving room for such a wild area to come out of a meeting.

Chicken Republic selling rice with no chicken is wild bro. A Twitter user, Odun Eweniyi says

Another user writes, “Chicken Republic now serves white rice, stew and egg…who knows they might throw in ponmo into the mix soon “lol” Buhari and Desmond Elliott did this to us *weeps*”

What may be the problem

As of March 2022, the inflation rate stood at 15.70%, which means that food prices have theoretically and literally shot up, such that the prices of items like chicken may have affected the production rates at the restaurant.

Besides, the purchasing power of many Nigerians keeps reducing and a food pack priced at 1,200 naira may be too much for many Nigerians at this point.

There is the reality.

What may not be the problem is Chicken Republic trying to appeal to people with lesser purchasing power.

What Nigerians may think is the problem

From conversations on Twitter, it can be deduced that Chicken Republic may be losing its customer and want to use ‘mama put’ ideas to draw people back in and attract prospects.

Some others argue that Chicken Republic wants to reduce itself to a regular local food joint.

To counter this argument, another user, Dr. Ødegaard writes:

“Chicken republic went from a revenue loss in 2016 and 2017, to a 135% growth in PAT. ₦1.4 billion PAT in 2018 grew to ₦3.3 billion in 2019. Operations within Nigeria accounted for a chunk of their revenue ₦13.6 billion vs ₦8.9 billion in 2018. Despite covid in 2020, sales grew by 31% to ₦18 billion.

“Despite covid, they managed to increase customer traffic to their stores by 19%. A huge gain in market share. New partnerships, new products, and new outlets are major drivers. In Nigeria, when people say you are “crazy” or “stupid” for taking some business decisions, ignore them.”

Other reactions:

@iamDo2dtun: This is evidence the economy affected Chickens. Chicken republic now sells rice and egg only. This is Wild.



@Tee_Classiquem1: I think we should be giving Chicken republic accolades for this innovation not bashing them, the country is hard and they are just trying to make sure everyone is able to afford a meal, some of y’all will bash them online then go offline to order 10 plates for urself and siblings.

@oloye__: Chicken Republic will do business in Nigeria for a long time. They understand the market and they are willing to adjust accordingly. Might become the new Gala.

@Femi_iv: Y’all should be glad Chicken republic can still do Rice and Egg for y’all. In like 2 years refuel pack will be Rice and stew with a touch of crayfish!!!

Anyway, the attempt at bashing has sold the food pack. So, expect ‘increase in sales’ at the year-end profit declaration. The publicity may have achieved its aim.