Nollywood Stories are superior to those of Hollywood and Bollywood – Nkem Owoh

Nkem Owoh, a renowned actor, has asserted that the stories told in Nollywood films are far superior to those told in their Bollywood and Hollywood equivalents.

According to NAN, the film actor was in Enugu on Thursday to speak about storytelling in the Nigerian, American, and British film industries.

He stated that Nigerian movies reflect true stories and events that take place across the country.

The actor said that it is unfair to judge the quality of films produced in Nigeria by comparing them to those produced in more developed nations.

According to Owoh, this is due to the fact that Nigerian filmmakers only employ technology that is imported from nations that are so much farther forward.

“The storyline we take is better than any story from any woods. We don’t have the technology, but we have the story,” he said.

“We are a third-world country coming up, and people should give us kudos for the level we have attained.

“I believe, with the stories and creativity among us, if we get the needed technology, we will go places.”

Owoh stated that the Nollywood industry has simply made the most of the technology available to it.

“If you check the time and how we started, you give kudos because we are making tremendous progress in the industry,” he added.

“With the kind of technology we have now, I believe Nollywood has a very far distance to go positively.”

Owoh called for patience among upcoming actors in terms of their progress and the industry’s collective growth.

“If it is not your calling, move away,” the actor said.