Nollywood Stories are superior to those of Hollywood and Bollywood – Nkem Owoh

Nkem Owoh, a renowned actor, has asserted that the stories told in Nollywood films are far superior to those told in their Bollywood and Hollywood equivalents.

According to NAN, the film actor was in Enugu on Thursday to speak about storytelling in the Nigerian, American, and British film industries.

He stated that Nigerian movies reflect true stories and events that take place across the country.

The actor said that it is unfair to judge the quality of films produced in Nigeria by comparing them to those produced in more developed nations.

According to Owoh, this is due to the fact that Nigerian filmmakers only employ technology that is imported from nations that are so much farther forward.

“The storyline we take is better than any story from any woods. We don’t have the technology, but we have the story,” he said.

“We are a third-world country coming up, and people should give us kudos for the level we have attained.

“I believe, with the stories and creativity among us, if we get the needed technology, we will go places.”

Owoh stated that the Nollywood industry has simply made the most of the technology available to it.

“If you check the time and how we started, you give kudos because we are making tremendous progress in the industry,” he added.

“With the kind of technology we have now, I believe Nollywood has a very far distance to go positively.”

Owoh called for patience among upcoming actors in terms of their progress and the industry’s collective growth.

“If it is not your calling, move away,” the actor said.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 10, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija February 10, 2023

Sex four times a week is too small – Actor Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon, a popular actor in Nigeria, has dropped a clue about his sexual relationship with his wife, Damilola. The ...

YNaija February 10, 2023

Ayra Starr releases new hit track ‘Sability’

Ayra Starr, the reigning queen of music at Mavin Records, has just released a fresh new tune called ‘Sability.’ Following ...

YNaija February 9, 2023

Bill Gates finds love again just two years after his divorce

US business magnate and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has apparently found love again after being divorced for almost a year. ...

YNaija February 8, 2023

You are nothing without your father’s name – Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti clash over Peter Obi

After Seun Kuti made a remark regarding presidential contender Peter Obi, Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the combo P-Square took him ...

YNaija February 8, 2023

I was a fool when I campaigned for Tinubu in 1999 – Seun Kuti

The Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti admits he was “foolish” to support Bola Tinubu for Governor of Lagos state in 1999. In ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail