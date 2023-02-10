Ayra Starr releases new hit track ‘Sability’

Ayra Starr, the reigning queen of music at Mavin Records, has just released a fresh new tune called ‘Sability.’
Following the success of her last record titled “Rush,” which topped the charts, she has released a new song as her first record of the year.
As is her custom, Ayra has delivered yet another sizzling and thumping tune that has the makings of a smash song and is certain to be at the top of the charts within the next few weeks.
‘Sability’ was produced by London.
Here’s what Nigerians have to say about her latest hit.
