Ayra Starr releases new hit track ‘Sability’

Ayra Starr, the reigning queen of music at Mavin Records, has just released a fresh new tune called ‘Sability.’

Following the success of her last record titled “Rush,” which topped the charts, she has released a new song as her first record of the year.

Sability out at midnight!!!🫡 pic.twitter.com/qQXycmeDyF — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) February 9, 2023

As is her custom, Ayra has delivered yet another sizzling and thumping tune that has the makings of a smash song and is certain to be at the top of the charts within the next few weeks.

‘Sability’ was produced by London.

Here’s what Nigerians have to say about her latest hit.

Ayra Starr’s true power is that she can make whatever kind of music she pleases. That is the real Sability of the Sabi Girl. She’s a master of all. — Tope (@tope_docx) February 9, 2023

We might probably rock this Ayra Starr Sability the whole year, she's unstoppable ah swear. 🙏 — 𝐕𝐀𝐑 🌴 (@Ziyechman) February 10, 2023

This Ayra starr sability go cause disability this year🔥 — DAMI FOREIGN🔮 (@Deevybs) February 9, 2023

Ayra Starr definitely the Queen of hit songs



This Sability is definitely another hit — AnDrë (@life_of_negroes) February 10, 2023