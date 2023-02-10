Sex four times a week is too small – Actor Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon, a popular actor in Nigeria, has dropped a clue about his sexual relationship with his wife, Damilola.

The actor, who just celebrated his 10-year anniversary, said as much in a podcast with Toke Makinwa.

He thinks that sex should be had three times a day (in the morning, afternoon, and night). He further buttressed his case by comparing it to the standard three-square meal.

There should be no schedule for having sex, Deyemi added, because there are certain weeks when you may do it whenever you want.

Only a few hours ago, Deyemi Okanlawon shared the most significant inquiry he and his future bride made of one another before tying the knot.

They announced their long-standing union at Airtel’s Love Notes challenge in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Deyemi said they had wondered aloud why they loved each other. Now that time has passed, he can look back on their varied reasons and think they are straight out of a fairy tale.

On the occasion of the Airtel Valentine challenge, Deyemi and Damilola asked each other the same questions again, and Damilola praised the special qualities of her partner.

