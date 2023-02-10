The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

You season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

Joe Goldberg, the serial killer, has assumed a new name, relocated, and is obsessed with something new. Joe (Penn Badgley) was last seen abandoning his son on a friend’s doorstep after fleeing the burned remains of his wife. He was in Paris looking for his newest amour, single mother Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

In Season 4, however, Joe’s obsession with her unravels, and he ends up living in London as a university lecturer under the alias Jonathan Moore. Exactly how he got there, and for what purpose, is still a mystery. To suggest that he attracts a new group of people into his lethal circle would be an understatement. This time, though, he becomes the target.

The Flash season 9 (The CW)

With The Flash’s ninth and final season, it appears that the Arrowverse has come to an end. After its initial success, the DC Comics-based show’s ratings have steadily declined on The CW. It’s the end of an era, what with the network going through huge changes and James Gunn creating a new 10-year plan for DC movies.

Beginning with this new season, Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and Candice Patton’s Iris West-Allen will continue to mend their relationship. Then they and their crew will confront a fresh challenge from the Rogues. And down the road, Team Flash will face their biggest challenge yet against an even deadlier foe.

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video)

Working together on a film for the second time, husband and wife team Alison Brie and Dave Franco have become an off-screen love story. They tackle a romantic comedy in time for Valentine’s Day this time.

A dessert-making competition show that Brie hosts is abruptly canceled. Ally’s life has been turned upside down, so she goes back to her old neighborhood and has an uncomfortable reunion with her ex, Sean (Jay Ellis). Ally is already having second thoughts about her life when she finds out that Sean’s fiancée Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) is practically a younger, more idealistic version of herself.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special (HBO Max)

For all you Harley Quinn fans, here’s something sweet and feisty. Even though September was a long time ago, this themed special will hold us over till the next season of the animated DC series.

One of the finest pairings in the broader DC world, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) have captured our hearts. To mark their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, Harley, per usual, goes all out. Craziness, as expected, follows. Stars of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, and Tyler James Williams, provide guest voices for Hawgirl and Hawkman in the special.

Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

The title, “Your Place or Mine,” may remind you of “The Holiday.” They’re both romantic comedies in which a couple trades residences to start over. Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) in the new Netflix film are friends who plainly share an unrealized love flame.

They move in together, sharing houses and chores, for various reasons. Debbie, a single mother, tackles New York City with the help of her eccentric friend Zo Chao and a dashing admirer (Jesse Williams). As for Peter, he settles into a pattern centered around Jack, Debbie’s son (Wesley Kimmel). With their eyes opened, Debbie and Peter begin to consider taking their relationship to the next level.

At Midnight (Paramount+)

Monica Barbaro plays fictional movie star Sophie Wilder in At Midnight, a new Paramount+ original. While shooting a film on location in Mexico, Wilder meets Alejandro (Diego Boneta), the manager of her hotel who has been assigned to assist her during her stay. The two hit it off and start meeting at midnight for dates, but their relationship is complicated by the fact that Sophie’s ex, who is also a big star, is in Mexico with her to film their movie, and she’s trying to keep her relationship with Alejandro a secret.