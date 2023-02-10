Council of state tells CBN to recirculate old naira or print additional new notes

Members of the council of state have expressed support for the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The council however asked Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, to make new naira notes available or recirculate old notes to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

The meeting, held on Friday at the presidential villa, was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos; and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, jointly briefed state house correspondents on the outcome of the meeting.

They said although the council of state backed the CBN policy, the members expressed concerns about the implementation.

“The CBN was advised to make money available in quantum,” Ishaku said.

“The old money can also be recirculated to ease the suffering of the poorest of the poor.”

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Alkali Baba, the inspector-general of police (IGP), was also said to have briefed the council on preparations for the elections.

Commenting on their briefing, the attorney-general said: “We are on course as far as election preparedness is concerned.”

The hybrid meeting took place at the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja.

Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar, former heads of state, were in attendance while former President Goodluck Jonathan was also present.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo joined the meeting virtually.

Membership of the national council of state comprises the president, vice-president, secretary to the government of the federation, former presidents, former heads of state, former chief justices of Nigeria, senate president, house of representatives speaker, governors of the 36 states of the federation and the attorney-general of the federation.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 9, 2023

Buhari prepares for May 29 handover, signs executive order for presidential transition council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the formation of a presidential transition council in advance of the May 29 transfer to ...

YNaija February 9, 2023

NUC orders closure of universities for upcoming elections

The regulatory agency for universities in Nigeria, the National Universities Commission has ordered a closure of universities across the country ...

YNaija February 9, 2023

Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to rise with rescue efforts yet to reach all survivors

On Thursday, the death toll from this week’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria approached 16,000, as expectations waned that many ...

YNaija February 8, 2023

JUST IN: Supreme Court restrains CBN from implementing deadline for old naira notes

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has prohibited the Federal Government from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the demonetization of ...

YNaija February 7, 2023

One killed as Ogun residents protest, vandalise Bank ATMs over naira and fuel scarcity

Protesters on Tuesday vandalised automated teller machines in a bank premises in Abeokuta as demonstrations over the scarcity of the ...

YNaija February 7, 2023

Tinubu donates N100 million to families of slain Katsina Vigilantes

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for the presidency of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has donated N100 million to the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail