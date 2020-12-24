NYSC says bandits kill corps member on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NYSC says bandits kill corps member on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said that 17 corps members were accosted by a gang of armed robbers whose gunshots killed a corps member, Bomoi Yusuf.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The true position is that, indeed, 17 corps members that completed the 2020 Batch “B” Stream 1B orientation programme at Ede, Osun State, on Tuesday, December, 22, 2020 boarded vehicles heading towards the northern part of the country. Tragically, along Jere-Abuja Expressway, they were accosted by a gang of armed robbers whose sporadic gun shots unfortunately felled corps member Bomoi Yusuf. It is imperative to state that the 16 other corps members were never abducted,” she said.

Buhari extends COVID-19 panel’s mandate to March

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 till March 31, 2021.

He said Nigeria could not afford to lose the gains of the past nine months.

“The nation is clearly in a perilous situation given the virulent nature of this second wave, and we must act decisively to protect our people. I, therefore, urge all sub-national entities, traditional rulers, religious and leaders of thought to collaborate with the PTF by taking up the responsibility for risk communication and community engagement at all levels. Now is the time for collective efforts to be intensified,” Buhari added.

Two professors elected LGA chairmen in Borno

Two professors have been elected local government chairmen in Borno state.

Adamu Alooma and Ibrahim Bukar, the professors, were among the 27 chairmen sworn in by Governor Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday.

Zulum is also a professor.

Alooma, a professor of banking and finance and former dean of the faculty of management sciences at the University of Maiduguri, took oath as chairman of Damboa local government area. Bukar, who is a professor of education, also at the same university, was sworn in as chairman of Gwoza local government area.

FG to deploy 200 security officers to Tin Can, Apapa Ports

In a bid to clear the gridlock at the Tin Can Island and Apapa area of Lagos, the federal government is set to deploy 200 security personnel to enforce compliance on heavy duty trucks not to park along the road.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this, Wednesday, during a meeting with Maritime Stakeholders and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, in Lagos.

“The issue of traffic on these routes is because in Nigeria, we don’t discipline people. People do whatever they like even when it’s wrong because there is no consequence for our actions. We need security officers to enforce compliance on truck blocking the road.“

“200 men at Tin Can and Apapa to be stationed there every day because Nigerians don’t obey until there are consequences for actions. NPA, Shippers Council must have a level of funding to resolve this challenges,” he said.

NCDC confirms 1,133 new COVID-19 cases